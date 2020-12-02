Microsoft releases new version of Edge packed with new and exciting features

If you like to be on the cutting edge of browser evolution, using the dev builds is a great way to see what's on the horizon. Often this means getting a sneak preview of a one or two features that will make their way to the stable version of a browser further down the line, but with the latest dev build of Edge, Microsoft has packed in a huge amount for you to explore.

Of course, there are the usual tweaks and bug fixes, but what's impressive about Edge 88.0.705.9 on the dev channel of the Insider Program is the number of new features that have been added. There's something for users of Windows, macOS and Linux to enjoy.

Some of the most interesting new options relate to passwords. In the latest dev build, Edge can not only generate new passwords for you, but you also now have the option of copying and editing passwords you have saved in the browser.

There have been improvements to the History menu, so you can now opt to have an icon appear next to the address bar and to see all of the tabs available in recently closed windows. History can now also be pinned to the side of the browser window just as you can do with Favorites.

For anyone running Edge on macOS, this latest dev build sees the arrival of picture-in-picture mode, so you can watch videos in a floating window while you continue to browse the internet. Microsoft will be bringing this option to other platforms in due course.

Living on the Edge

Users of non-Windows platforms gain the ability to add text notes to PDFs, and the search sidebar rollout is now complete meaning the feature should be available to everyone. Other changes include the arrival of price comparison capabilities to the coupons flyout, and layout improvements to the Cookies and Site Permissions Settings.

If you want to try everything that the Edge developers have been busy working on, you'll need to download the latest Dev build of the browser. You can download this experimental version of the browser by signing up for the Microsoft Edge Insider program, and you can run it alongside the main release build just in case you find it to be a little problematic or unstable.

Via OnMSFT