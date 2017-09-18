Micromax adds two new phone to its affordable Bharat lineup

Micromax recently rolled out its new Bharat series of affordable smartphones for India, adding up to the series, the company today unveiled two new phones— Bharat 3 and Bharat 4. The new smartphones aim to bring better camera, battery and display features to the budget segment. For enhanced camera and graphics, the company has joined hands with the infamous chip maker MediaTek.

One major highlight of the phone is the of latest Android 7.0 Nougat. Moreover, the Bharat 3 comes with a 4.5-inch display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, it is equipped with MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The phone is powered by a 2000mAh battery, which the company claims can serve you with a talk-time of 6-7 hours.

Micromax Bharat 3

The company claims that the processor can save up to 30% power and the 1GB RAM is optimised to deliver Large Capacity Rapid Access, which translates into compact storage, better performance at low power and a lag free multi-tasking experience.

The Bharat 4 features slightly bigger screen than Bharat 3. It comes with a 5-inch screen with a similar protection layer of 2.5D curved glass on the top. It is powered by the similar processor and RAM combination but supports an internal storage of 16GB which is 8GB more than what is offered by Bharat 3. The phone has a 2500mAh battery that fuels up the phone for a talk-time of 7-8 hours.

In terms of optics, both the phones have a 5-megapixel front camera. On the rear, the Bharat 4 has a 5-megapixel camera, whereas the Bharat 3 is limited to 2-megapixel sensor.

Moreover, both the phones include support for 22 Indian languages, Smart Key, Dual SIM slot and OTG support that provides users with mass Storage, serial communications and more.

Price & Availability

The Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 are priced at Rs 4,499 and Rs 4,999 respectively. Both the phones will be available on offline stores from September 18 onwards.