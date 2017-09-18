Xiaomi launched Mi Max 2 32GB variant in India at introductory price of Rs. 12,999

Xiaomi has just revealed a new variant of the Mi Max 2 with an introductory price of just Rs. 12,999. The latest model comes with 32GB storage instead of 64GB of the current model. The 32GB Mi max 2 will first go on sale on September 20 at 12 noon from Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

To recall, the 64GB variant of the Mi Max 2 presently costs Rs. 16,999, which is exactly Rs. 4000 more than the 32GB one. Considering that the onboard storage is the only difference between the two, it is quite unusual to pay Rs. 4000 extra for just an additional 32GB memory. This further indicates that the 64GB Mi Max 2 might just receive another temporary or permanent price cut this festive season.

That said, Xiaomi has clearly mentioned that the actual price of the 32GB variant of the phablet is Rs. 14,999, which might be a sign that this Rs. 12,999 is actually a provisional price cut.

For starters, the Mi Max 2 comes with a huge 6.44-inch display with Full HD resolution. The phone comes with a full metal construction and manages to look quite elegant too.

Under the hood, there lies the Snapdragon 625 SoC with eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. This is mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. The Mi Max 2 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Coming to the optics, there is a 12 MP camera the back. It is powered by the flagship Sony IMX386 sensor. This is a significant improvement of the new Mi Max over the older one. For selfies, you will get a modest 5 MP unit.

Connectivity-wise, the Mi Max 2 supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWiFi, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, etc. A huge 5300mAh battery powers up the phone. There is support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 10,261 off on Mi Max 2, if you exchange your old smartphone. You can avail the offer right here.