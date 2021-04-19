Mercedes EQB is a family-sized answer to the electric car question

Here at TechRadar, our electric car content often sways into the sports variety. We've covered the Audi e-tron GT , the BMW i4 and Polestar 2 , not to mention the 205mph McLaren Artura – but the Mercedes EQB bucks the trend by offering a practical, family-sized answer to the electric car question.

The upcoming all-electric SUV is essentially a battery-powered version of the brand's existing GLB model, and a slightly smaller variant of the EQC 400 – at least in terms of its interior design.

Mercedes hasn't yet offered much detail on the powertrain options available for the EQB, but we do know you'll be able to opt for front or four-wheel drive models, and choose between various power levels up to 270bhp (from a 66kWh battery).

Intended to rival the Audi Q4 e-tron , rumors suggest the Mercedes EQB will boast a 0-62mph (0-100kph) time of around 6 seconds, and a launch range of 260 miles.

Inside, the EQB will sport Mercedes' typical interior fare, with its now-customary MBUX system built into a dual-screen display panel, fitted with voice control and integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The car will also include a new rose gold color for the aluminium-effect air vents and dashboard panelling, as well as ambient lighting.

Family-sized

Of course, the EQB isn't marketed at those with a particular desire for impressive on-the-road performance and flashy interior tech, but is instead targeted families looking for a comfortable electric car with practicality at the forefront of its design.

The car will arrive with the choice of a five or seven-seat interior layout, and luggage space of up to 1,700 litres if you flip the second and third rows down. The middle seats will also adjust, allowing you to free up more boot capacity if needed.

Again, details are sparse on the Mercedes EQB price and release date, though Mercedes has confirmed that the EQB 350 4Matic will be the first variant to hit showrooms in 2021. EQB 250 and 300 models aren't expected to arrive until 2022, with exact dates to be confirmed soon.

In any case, the EQB marks a refreshingly-practical electric offering from a brand which evidently prides itself on its ability to produce performance-based EVs – if the recently-announced EQS is anything to go by, at least.