Meizu M6 Note with dual cameras announced

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu has just launched its latest affordable smartphone in China. The new Meizu M6 Note takes on offerings from Xiaomi head-on with dual rear cameras and a 16MP front camera. The M6 Note is the latest in Meizu’s Note series, offering a big display and mid-range specs at an affordable price.

Succeeding the M5 Note from last year, the Meizu M6 Note now features the very popular Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. Known for its power efficiency and decent performance, the Snapdragon 625 chipset has become a very popular choice for phones in the mid-range and the budget segments.

Dual rear cameras at an affordable price

With the M6 Note, Meizu is focusing on the cameras as well. The phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back, assisted by dual-tone quad-LED flash. Interestingly, the quad-LED flash has been placed on the antenna line near the top – this is not something that we’ve seen on other phones so far.

Talking further about the optics, the M6 Note features a 12MP main camera on the back with an f/1.9 aperture, a Sony IMX362 or Samsung 2L7 sensor, 1.4um pixel size and a 5MP secondary camera. To improve the overall quality of photos, Meizu will be using HDR tech and multi-frame noise reduction from ArcSoft. Apart from that, the phone also comes with dual Phase Detection autofocus that should fix the focus in just 0.03 seconds.

On the front, the M6 Note features a 16MP camera for video calls and selfies.

Coming to the memory and storage, the Meizu M6 Note comes with 3GB RAM with 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. It also comes in a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage. Meizu has included support for microSD cards to expand the internal storage.

Meizu has also added its mtouch 2.1 fingerprint sensor that is placed on the front, embedded in the home button. The M6 Note is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Pricing and Availability

The Meizu M6 Note has been priced starting at 1099 yuan, roughly translating to $165. The phone is can be ordered from today in China, with the sales starting on September 2.