Man City vs Gladbach live stream: how to watch Champions League 2nd leg anywhere

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to finish off the job this evening at the Etihad as they take a two-goal advantage into this last-16, second-leg tie. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The first leg saw Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus both hit the target to give the runaway Premier League leaders a 2-0 away win.

Monchengladbach now appear to have a mountain to climb and come into this clash while on a dismal run of form.

Since announcing he would be stepping down as boss at the end of the season, Marco Rose's side's results have flatlined with Die Fohlen having lost six game in a row, the least defeat a 3-1 humbling at the hands of Augsburg on Friday night.

The home side, meanwhile, appear to have put their recent derby defeat to Man United behind them after back-to-back league wins against Southampton and Fulham.

With the German side in search of goals, expect an open match that should allow the like of Kevin de Bruyne to capitalise on the counter.

Will Man City make it to the quarter-finals for the fourth year in a row? Here's how to watch a Champions League Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream today from anywhere in the world.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere





Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach clash is being shown on the new Paramount Plus streaming service, formerly CBS All Access. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads, but if you sign up for Paramount Plus before the end of March, you'll be able to get a 1-month FREE Paramount Plus trial. You can watch live CBS content via your local affiliate if you have a full subscription. That includes the $9.99 deal, and the cheaper $5.99 subscription for now. How to watch Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach without cable For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream: how to watch Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, March 17. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, March 17. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for Man City vs Borussia Monchengladbach set for 1.30am IST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.