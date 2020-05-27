Lowe's Memorial Day sale: up to 40% off home and garden deals - but ends today

Lowe's Memorial Day sale is still running today, although you'll have to act quickly to bag yourself a great home, garden or appliance deal as many of these offers are expiring tonight. There are still hundreds of discounts available, so we've rounded up the best offers here on this page.

Highlights include a huge 35% price cut on smart home and security devices, including a range of Google Nest and Ring camera devices. There are also some big appliance deals you can still grab, with savings of up to 40% on everything from refrigerators to microwaves, with free local delivery on orders over $299 to boot.

Lowe's is also offering big lawn and garden discounts, cutting the price on garden furniture, lighting and a range of tools and power tools. If you've been planning to spruce up your home or garden, or finish a DIY project, then it's a great time to save some money on the items you need - we've picked the best deals below.

5 of the best Lowe's Memorial Day sales

Many of these Lowe's Memorial Day deals are ending today, so move fast if you're looking for cheap furniture, tools or appliances this week. And if you're interested in what other retailers are offering, you'll find plenty of deals still running in our best Memorial Day sales roundup.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: the best deals still running

Smart Home | Up to 35% off selected items

There's a huge array of savings to be had on a range of smart home hubs, devices and security gadgets right now. Highlights include the Google Nest Mini and Ring Security cameras, with 20% off. Some of these discounts are ending today however, so act quickly if you're looking for some smart tech for your home.

Large appliances | Up to 40% off select appliances

Until June 3, you can get up to 40% off a massive range of refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, ovens, microwaves and much more. Orders over $299 are also current eligible for free local delivery, so if you're looking for some kitchen upgrades, now's the time.

Garden | Up to 35% off select patio and outdoor decor

A wide range of garden furniture is on sale right now in the Lowe's Memorial Day sale, with some deals ending today, and others continuing through to June 12. Whether you're looking for a cheap set of patio deck chairs or an upmarket outdoor suite, you'll find furniture for all budgets here.

Garden | Up to 25% off outdoor tools and equipment

Need to mow your lawn or clean the deck outside? Lawnmowers and power washers are just some of the garden electrical tools that are on offer right now at Lowe's. Some of these sales are ending today, so act quickly.

Home improvement | Up to 30% off on select tools

If the lockdown has got that DIY project on your mind, get some extra help with these power tools from Lowe's and save some cash too. There's everything here from handheld tools to miter saws, so it's a great time to get those DIY tools in.

