LIVE: I'm hand-picking the best Walmart Black Friday deals today

Refresh

Save $200 on a Dyson cordless vacuum Here's another superb Black Friday deal at Walmart for those looking for a high-end cordless vac. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features surprisingly powerful suction for a cordless, and an intelligent sensor that can optimize power and battery life depending on the surface you're vacuuming. A handy de-tangling motor bar makes short work of hair, while the built-in laser scanner illuminates hard-to-see dust. Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future / Gourmia) And here comes the air fryer deal It doesn't look like the air fryer craze will slow down any time soon, so if you haven't tried out the latest fad in kitchen tech then here's a good chance to get one for cheap at Walmart. This Gourmia digital air fryer will be on sale for $35. That's no money at all. Sure, it's not as large or feature-rich as some of the more premium options from the likes of Ninja but it's still ideal for families. This super-cheap air fryer features a 7-quart basket and 12 one-touch cooking functions for quick and easy meals. Gourmia 7 Qt Digital Air Fryer: $35 at Walmart

Let's have a coffee break You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low price of just $35 in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage, and uses K-Cup pods to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes. Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $35 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future / Sony) Another great earbuds deal for Black Friday We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. Now that they are just $29 in the Walmart Black Friday sale we think they're an absolute steal – and then some. Especially if you aren't interested in Apple AirPods. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is easily the cheapest price ever – sounds perfect. Sony WF-C500: was $98 now $29 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future) Cheap iPad? Sign me up You can get the 64GB version of the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch for $249 right now at Walmart – that’s a solid savings of $80 and a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for this iPad. Sure, it's an iPad from 2021, just before Apple refreshed the design of its cheapest tablets with the latest and larger 10.9 model. But don’t let that put you off, as the standard iPad is still a great entry-level tablet for all your everyday use – be that browsing, streaming or a bit of light gaming – thanks to the rich and well-supported iPadOS ecosystem. Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

A Walmart exclusive blender deal Looking for a cheap blender? You can grab this Ninja professional blender on sale for just $50 in Walmart's Black Friday sale. It delivers 1000 watts of power, and the 72-oz pitcher allows you to blend large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more. Ninja Professional Blender: $50 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future / Apple) This Apple Watch could go fast The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and Walmart's Black Friday sale drops the smartwatch down to an all-time low of $379. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. The first major price cut of one of the world's most popular smartwatches? Yeah, this one could go fast. Apple Watch 9: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Walmart

A TV deal at Walmart we would recommend Unlike the Onn, which is an astonishingly cheap if generally lacklustre TV, this Hisense TV is one we can more enthusiastically recommend from the Walmart Black Friday sale. It's a solid pick if you're looking to grab a big-screen budget TV for a pretty good price. You get a 4K resolution compatible display, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming. It's a decent big-screen TV for your everyday viewing on a budget price. Hisense R6 Series 75-inch 4K Roku TV: $398 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future) Carpets so clean your friends will be green with envy The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is hands down my favorite appliance. As an owner of a dog and a white couch, I find it works like magic on any stain, and it's a fraction of the cost of professionally cleaning your carpets or upholstery. Walmart has the portable carpet cleaner down to $89 (was $123.34) – that's the same offer we saw during the October Prime Day and the lowest price we've ever seen. Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $124 now $89 at Walmart

OK, so it's now 3pm ET – which means Walmart's deals are now officially open to everyone, not just Walmart Plus members. Dig in!

(Image credit: Future / Onn) A 50-inch 4K TV for under $150 – too good to be true? One eye-popping offer in the slate of upcoming Black Friday deals at Walmart is this Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV for only $148. Now, Onn. is clearly not a major household name like Samsung, LG or Sony, but does that really matter? Especially when the price of the TV is so low. Let's be clear, this is about as cheap and cheerful as it gets when it comes to TVs. Picture quality, performance and longevity are definitely going to suffer, so you may end up being more frustrated if you intend to use this as your main TV. As a second screen for another room or more infrequent use, though, it's hard to argue with the ridiculously low price for a TV of this size. Onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV: $148 at Walmart

(Image credit: Future / Apple) Is this the best deal at Walmart today? Let's start with a really big one – because I think this offer on the Apple AirPods is the best deal you can get today. Walmart has second-generation version of the popular earbuds for $69. Seriously. Sure, these are the older model, but it's still a record-low price for the 2019 AirPods and almost $100 less than the latest release. Our Apple AirPods (2019) review did find audio performance a little underwhelming and wished the battery lasted longer, but with the convenience of wireless charging and this outstanding low price, they're still a solid buy if you desire affordability and easy connectivity with all Apple devices over everything else. Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $69 at Walmart