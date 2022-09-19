Nvidia RTX 4090 liveblog: what we expect to see at GTC 2022

The Nvidia RTX 4090 announcement is less than a day away, and we're here to bring you all the latest as it happens, along with the TechRadar team's in-depth analysis of what to expect over the next 24 hours.

In case you have no idea what we're talking about, the Nvidia RTX 4090 is Team Green's next flagship graphics card, the kind that go into the best gaming PCs and best workstations for creative content. It's likely to be the most powerful consumer-grade graphics card ever produced, and it will likely make the best graphics cards currently on the market pale in comparison.

And that's quite a feat, given how powerful the best Nvidia GeForce graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and even the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 actually are.

Nvidia Ampere, as the last generation of graphics processing architecture is called, is no slouch, and we'll tell just about anyone that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is really about as much as anyone really needs. Still, Nvidia's next-generation graphics architecture, Nvidia Lovelace, is shaping up to be down-right revolutionary in terms of its gen-on-gen performance.

And now, after much anticipation, it seems like the Lovelace launch is finally here. We can't say for sure which cards will be announced tomorrow – or even whether any graphics cards are announced at all – but an opening floodgate of rumors, leaked pics, and online benchmarks all point to an announcement on September 20 of at least the RTX 4090, though we suspect that the RTX 4080 and maybe even the RTX 4070 will also make an appearance.

In the lead up to the announcement, we'll be giving our expert analysis about what we expect, what we want to see, and finally our live reactions to the announcement as it happens. So stick with the TechRadar Nvidia RTX 4090 liveblog throughout the day for all the latest news and analysis.