Limited edition Moto Z2 Force launching in India on 15 February

After launching the Moto Z2 Force in the US in July last year, Motorola is now gearing up to launch the device in India on 15 February. The device will come bundled with the Moto TurboPower pack which was launched in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs 5,999.

Motorola has started sending the media invites for the event and has also scheduled a YouTube Live video for 12PM on 15 February.

Currently, there is no information about the India price of the Moto Z2 Force, however, the device was launched in the US starting at $799 and is expected to be priced similarly in India.

Moto Z2 Force Specifications

The Moto Z2 Force runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a shatterproof 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. In terms of design, the Moto Z2 Force is built from 7000 series aluminum and comes with water-repellent nano-coating.

In terms of performance, the Moto Z2 Force is powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, allowing you to use two SIM cards along with a microSD card.

On the camera department, the Moto Z2 Force features a dual 12MP camera setup at the back consisting of a Monochrome + RGB sensor combination. The camera comes with f/2.0 aperture, 1.25um pixel size, phase detection & laser autofocus and dual LED flash. On the front, the device comes with a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual LED flash.

The Moto Z2 Force is powered by a 2,730mAh battery with Turbo Charging support. Additionally, the device comes with the Moto TurboPower pack which has an additional 3,490mAh battery.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.