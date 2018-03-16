Leaked images show off the Huawei P20's photographic chops

Another day, another leak around the upcoming Huawei P20 line of phones, which we're expecting to see for real on March 27. Until then, you can marvel at some of the photo samples apparently snapped with the camera on the P20, which is likely to be one of its biggest selling points.

The images, obtained by CNET en Español, have been taken with a Huawei P20 phone, according to their metadata. They look as polished and as sharp as you would expect for images intended to promote a new smartphone – watch out for them making an appearance at the official launch event.

Based on the photo data, the snaps were taken at the end of February using an 12MP camera, giving a resolution of 2960 x 3952 pixels. Of course, they weren't necessarily taken using the P20's maximum settings, so we'll have to wait and see on the final camera specs.

Snap-happy

Huawei always likes to talk about the quality of the photography that its phones are capable of – it's even put on photography exhibits in the past – and that doesn't look like changing here. The P20 Pro is rumored to have three cameras around the back, rather than the standard two.

On top of that, the phone cameras are tipped to have some extra AI smarts built in, no doubt thanks to the artificial intelligence capabilities of the Kirin 970 chipset on board. Think a camera that can recognize what you're looking at and adjust settings automatically before you take a picture, for example.

Thanks to a whole barrage of leaks, and the occasional hands-on video, we already know plenty about the P20, the P20 Lite and the P20 Pro. All that remains is for Huawei to make everything official at the end of the month, and we'll be there when it does.