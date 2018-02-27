Leak shows Blackberry ‘Ghost’ will be launched in India soon

A leak by Evan Blass shows a new BlackBerry phone labeled ‘Ghost’ that is scheduled to launch in India.

BlackBerry 'Ghost': a bezel-less, premium Android handset from licensee Optiemus; coming soon to India. pic.twitter.com/KTAvKbDl5vFebruary 26, 2018

Blackberry, itself, stopped manufacturing phones back in 2016. They’ve outsourced their license to TCL/BlackBerry Mobile, BB Merah Putih and Optiemus Infracom so that they can build BlackBerry-branded handsets instead, across different regions.

BlackBerry Mobile and BB Merah Putih have already launched their own designs but Optiemus Infracom hasn’t made any announcements yet. The device labeled ‘Ghost’ might be their take on a BlackBerry Android handset that’s finally ready to hit the market.

Last year, BlackBerry Mobile launched the KeyOne in India. At the MWC 2018 Francois Mahieu, the Global General Manager stated that BlackBerry isn’t in a race to the top, albeit the KeyOne is now present in most of the major markets around the world.

There really isn’t much more to say since details are sparse aside from the tweet by @evleaks. No specifications or pricing, aside from the fact that it looks like a bezel-less premium Android device.