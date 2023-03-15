Latest leak suggests the Pixel Fold may not rival the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Just a couple months before the I/O 2023 event , new images and specs have leaked for Google’s first foldable phone: the aptly named Pixel Fold.

This information comes from notable leaker Roland Quandt who put everything together for German tech news site WinFuture although there isn’t much. According to the report (opens in new tab), the Pixel Fold will come with 256GB of storage, sport a three-lens camera on an island, plus it’ll be available in Carbon and Porcelain which are basically black and white. The phone is set to launch mid-June for around 1,700 Euros (over $1,800 USD, about £1,500, and over AU$2,700). A second report from 9to5Google (opens in new tab) reveals a bit more. It states there will be a second Pixel Fold model with 512GB of storage, but only in Carbon. Google is also apparently working on official cases for the device in various colors: Haze Midtone, Porcelain, and Sky; presumably beige, white, and blue.

Additionally, the WinFuture report gives some new details on the mid-range Pixel 7a phone. It’ll be available with 128GB of storage and in three colors: Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton white with a potential Jade as the fourth. The Pixel 7a is also set to launch mid-June for about 500 Euros (over $500 USD, about £440 pounds, and around AU$800).

Middling hardware

That’s pretty much all we know from this round of leaks with nothing on the hardware, the size of the phones, or their capabilities; apart from what we already know. A previously discovered benchmark suggests the Pixel Fold will sport the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Pixel 7 Pro, so we can expect a pretty fast phone, but it may not be as powerful as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Fold 4 carries a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU allowing users to record videos up to 8K resolution at 60FPS. The Pixel 7 Pro cannot do this so it stands to reason that neither can the Pixel Fold, and at $1,800, Google's latest phone may be a tough sell. If it was cheaper, it would be a different story.

It's worth mentioning the launch date is another point of contention. Some reports ping it for May while others say the late summer (opens in new tab) putting it close to the launch of Android 14 . Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait for the I/O 2023 event to know the full story.