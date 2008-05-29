Fujitsu Siemens unveils new Amilo 3000 range

There’s nothing like the straightforward approach to designing products. Fujitsu Siemens knows this and that is why the company has comes up with a new design that spells everything out in black in white.

Its new Amilo 3000 range of laptops has a unique monochrome design that highlights the PC’s functionality. Anything coloured white on the laptop corresponds to the machine’s ‘human interface’: the cover, the keyboard, the start button. Everything black is the ‘core technology’: USB ports, card slots and headphone jacks.

Inside info

The new Amilo 3000 series of laptops also has interesting innards to compliment its chassis. The computers – depending on which type you choose – include: an AMILO GraphicBooster, which gives a notebook 470 per cent more graphic power; Hybrid Graphic tech (with NVIDIA or ATI) that allows you to dynamically switch between discrete graphics and UMA graphics in real time, with no reboot required; BrilliantView, for sharper contrast, crisper images and increased colour depth; and an optional Blu-ray drive.

There are a multitude of laptops to choose from, including entry-level, business, and high-end gaming machines.

Not a fashion item

Toni Koberling, Senior Consultant Product Design, says about the range: “It is the first time we have created a unified design concept.

“We do not believe that computers should be like fashion accessories, changing every season at the designer’s whim. Our aim is to unite and element of technology and a user-friendly interface.”

Though no UK pricing or on-sale dates have been announced, we’ve contacted Fujitsu Siemens and will update as soon as we get a response.