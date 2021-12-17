Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 live stream: time, card and how to watch boxing from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The battle lines are drawn once more in Manchester this weekend for this massive heavyweight rematch between Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora after a fiery first encounter. You're in the right place to find out all the details on how to watch a Parker vs Chisora 2 live stream and catch all this weekend's boxing action from almost anywhere in the world on DAZN.

Parker vs Chisora 2 live stream Date: Saturday, December 18 Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England Approx main event time: 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm EST / 2.30pm PST / 9.30am AEDT / 11.30am NZST Global live stream: Watch on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Samoa) New Zealand live stream: Sky Sports PPV Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora first went toe-to-toe in a close and bruising encounter back in May, that saw Chisora floor his opponent inside seven seconds, with the British fighter continuing to terrorise the Kiwi during the fight's opening rounds.

Parker weathered the storm, however, and dominated the final two-thirds of the contest before getting the nod on a split decision after a gritty 12 rounds, a victory that earned him the vacant WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title. Chisora maintains that he was robbed by the judges so expect another full-bloodied affair on Saturday as the Finchley-born fighter looks to set the record straight.

It's an early Christmas cracker for boxing fans, so read on and find out how to watch a Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 live stream from anywhere.

Can I watch a free Parker vs Chisora 2 live stream?

There are no current free trials from any of the Chisora vs Parker 2 rights holders apart from DAZN Japan.

The good news, though, is that Chisora vs Parker 2 live stream PPVs are actually quite reasonably priced.

Boxing fans in Australia are among those in luck, for example, where it costs just $2.99 for Chisora vs Parker 2 on DAZN Australia. If that isn't you, don't worry, as DAZN is great value all over the world!

Parker vs Chisora 2 live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

DAZN Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Parker vs Chisora 2 fight all over the world, including the UK, US, Australia and Canada - just not New Zealand or Samoa. Coverage of the main card starts at 7pm GMT in the UK and 2pm EST / 11am PST in the US and Canada (on Saturday, December 18), and 6am AEDT in Australia (on Sunday, May 19). The headline act, however, is expected to start at around 10pm GMT in the UK and 5pm EST / 2pm PST on Saturday in the US and Canada, while it's a provisional time of 9am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning for Parker and Chisora's ring walks. The prices vary depending on location per month (UK: £7.99, US/CAN $19.99). A DAZN subscription is currently dirt-cheap in Australia, where it costs an initial price of $2.99 a month, for example.

Out of the country? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN.

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. VPNs most notably encounter obstacles starting from scratch with DAZN Canada, though in other places like the US our general sports VPN recommendation was working fine in 2021.

And if you've already got an account, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

How to live stream Parker vs Chisora 2 from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

How to watch Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2: live stream boxing in New Zealand

Sky Sport Previous Parker fight's have often been an exclusive affair on Spark Sport in New Zealand, but this time out it's Sky Sport that has the broadcast rights for this hotly-anticipated rematch. The service will be offering all the Parker vs Chisora 2 action via pay-per-view, with an asking price of $39.95. Coverage starts at 6am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning, but Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora are expected to make thing ring walks at around 9am. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the fight via the Sky Go service, while anyone else can use the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like Australia, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month.

It's a great all-round offering, with the only real drawback being that it doesn't play overly nice with VPNs in all territories. As we've said, Canadians abroad will find they can't sign up for DAZN even with the help of a Virtual Private Network - though existing account holders (with or without a subscription) will find they can access the service fine.

It's not universally the case, either, as our latest testing reveals DAZN US is accessible using a VPN across the board.

The Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2 fight takes place on Saturday, December 18 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The night's main card is set to get underway at 7pm GMT, which is 2pm EST / 11am PST in the US and Canada, 6am AEDT in Australia, and 8am NZDT in New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Parker vs Chisora 2 ring walk times

Parker vs Chisora time (US and Canada): 5pm EST / 2pm PST

Parker vs Chisora time (UK): 10pm GMT

Parker vs Chisora time (Australia): 9am AEDT (Sunday, December 19)

Parker vs Chisora time (New Zealand): 11am NZDT (Sunday, December 19)

Who is Joseph Parker?

The 29-year-old is the current WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title holder following his victory over Chisora last time out.

Parker had previously been the fully-fledged WBO heavyweight champ, having won the vacant belt by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2016.

He held onto that title for 15 months, successfully defending his crown twice, before it was taken from him by Anthony Joshua in March 2018, in a fight that went the distance and was awarded to AJ via unanimous decision.

It was the first defeat of Parker's professional career, and he would lose again four months later, albeit in controversial circumstances.

Dillian Whyte beat him via unanimous decision in July 2018, though the fight featured a clash of heads that dropped Parker to the canvas, as well as roughhouse tactics from Whyte, including rabbit punches, shoves and headbutts.

Who is Derek 'Del Boy' Chisora?

Derek Chisora is a hugely experienced boxer, the 37-year-old having started his professional career in 2007.

The Zimbabwean-born British fighter has faced many of the biggest names of the past decade, including Vitali Klitschko, Tyson Fury, David Haye and Dillian Whyte, though he came out second-best to all of them.

He's known for his wind-up tactics, which have included kissing Carl Baker at the weigh-in before their fight, slapping Klitschko at the weigh-in and, after losing that fight, instigating a brawl with Haye - which led to the temporary withdrawal of his boxing licence.

