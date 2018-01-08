Jabra's new true wireless earbuds are packing the Alexa voice assistant

CES 2018 is fast turning into the year that voice assistants took over once and for all. Alexa's found a home in speakers (obviously), TVs, and now even items as small as Jabra's new true wireless earbuds.

Announced at this year's show, the Jabra Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t are two pairs of true wireless earbuds that are packing built in support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, as well as offering access to Google Assistant or Siri on your phone.

The two earphones are joined by the Jabra Elite 45e, a pair of wireless in-ear headphones that still have a cable connecting the two earbuds. Don't worry though, the 45e offers the same access to voice assistant services.

True wireless all around

Although they're both wireless, the Elite Active 65t features a number of features that make them better suited for sports use. They've got a special coating that Jabra claims to lead to a more secure fit, and IP56 water and dust resistance.

The Active 65t also features an accelerometer for fitness tracking.

In terms of battery life, both can be listened to continuously for five hours (slightly above average for true wireless earbuds), and each comes with a charging case that will add five extra hours of charge.

The Jabra Elite 65t will retail for $169.99 (around £125 / AU$215) from mid-January while the Elite Active 65t will set you back slightly more at $189.99 (around £140 / AU$240) when it launches in early April.

The Jabra Elite Active 45e meanwhile will set you back a slightly more reasonable $99.99 (around £75 / AU$125) and will also be available in April.