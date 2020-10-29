Is this what the future of Windows 10 will look like?

It was announced on October 26 that Windows 10 is getting a major revamp for the user interface, codenamed ‘Sun Valley’, with a current goal of debuting in the 21H2 feature update, which is expected to land in the second half of 2021.

This is hinted at being a larger update than we’ve been getting recently, and thanks to Windows fan ‘theHacker34’ we can see these changes visualized in a snappy concept video.

Windows 10 reimagined

It’s believed that the Sun Valley UI update will overhaul things like the Start Menu and Action Center, and even a likely revamp for File Explorer itself – which is the window you use to access folders and files stored on the desktop – something that has been overdue a fresh look for quite some time.

TheHacker34 (also known as Kevin0304) published the one minute and 22-second long concept video to Reddit that visualises the promised features and transparency effects. Updated concepts for Live Tiles have also been included, as well as a relocated power button.

It’s important to note that despite the nice presentation, the video is only a fan concept based on information released, and is in no way official. Regardless, the changes shown in the video could be an accurate representation of the Windows 10 we will be seeing when the feature update drops in 2021.

Via MSPoweruser