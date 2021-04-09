IPL live stream 2021: how to watch Indian Premier League cricket from anywhere

The IPL is back, and the Mumbai Indians are hunting for three titles in a row. Home to cricket's biggest stars, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes, this season promises to be extra special, with the T20 World Cup being played in India later this year. Read on as we explain how to get a 2021 IPL live stream and watch every cricket match of the tournament online from your corner of the globe.

2021 IPL live stream The 2021 Indian Premier League season runs from April 9 to May 30, with the playoffs beginning on May 25. In the UK, IPL coverage comes courtesy of Sky Sports. In Australia you can tune in via Kayo Sports, while in India it's Disney+ Hotstar that you want - and you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN. Games are played every day and generally start at 7.30pm IST (3pm BST, 12am AEST), but on some days there are double headers with an earlier game at 3.30pm IST.

MI cruised to victory over the Delhi Capitals in last year's final to secure their third title in four years, and boasting the sort of strength in depth that some of their rivals can only dream of, they're once again the favorites for the 2021 IPL crown.

However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are being tipped as a potential title rival. Kohli has a really strong squad at his disposal, and a couple of major tweaks to the batting order look like they could pay off nicely. Conversely, there are question marks over the Sunrisers Hyderabad's signing of Jason Roy, with the suspicion being that SH could almost be too well-stocked with stars for their own good.

And with reigning MVP Jofra Archer still recovering from an elbow injury, it's impossible not to fear for the Rajasthan Royals, who surely won’t improve on last place without the league's most prolific wicket taker in their ranks.

Follow our Indian Premier League cricket guide for all you need to know to find a 2021 IPL live stream and watch every game from anywhere in the world you are.

IPL live stream 2021: how to watch IPL cricket online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the 2021 IPL season live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a premium Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Those of you wanting to live stream IPL games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

How to watch IPL cricket online from outside your country

In the UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options. But if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming IPL cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream IPL cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

How to watch a 2021 IPL live stream in the UK

You can watch every 2021 IPL game via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream IPL cricket in Australia

The Australian TV broadcaster for the 2021 IPL season is Fox Sports, but if you don't have Fox as part of pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, football, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch cricket online and get an IPL live stream in the US

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have two options to live stream IPL action. The first comes from the country's dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream IPL 2021 cricket right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And it can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services like Sling TV. But like in India itself, streaming service Hotstar US will also have IPL coverage of every game. So if you like the idea of watching the cricket, but also want the chance to watch lots more Indian TV programming, films and sport, you can pay $44.99 for a one year subscription.

Can I watch an IPL live stream in Pakistan?

Relations between Pakistan and India continue to be fractious to say the least, and one of the results is that the 2021 IPL will once again not be broadcast in Pakistan. Very disappointing news for the cricket-mad nation.