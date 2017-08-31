iPhone 8 launch confirmed for September 12: Apple sends out event invites

Mark your iCalendars: the iPhone 8 launch date has finally been announced by Apple, and it's September 12.

Well, there isn't a specific mention of the new phone in the invite, but if you ever wanted a sure bet in your life then Tim Cook holding a new phone on the stage in a couple of weeks' time is as good as it gets.

The event is scheduled for 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am Wednesday September 13 AEST.

Of note, the iPhone 8 launch is taking place inside the Steve Jobs Theater, located at Apple's new 'spaceship' campus in Cupertino, California. This will be the first-ever event held at the theater and new campus.

The invite says 'Let's meet at our place', and features a simple multi-colored Apple logo.

Apple's iPhone 8 event invitation

Alongside the new bezel-less iPhone 8, we're expecting a pair of more rudimentary new iPhones, in the shape of the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, as well as a new Apple Watch 3 (complete with LTE connectivity).

Rumors are also tipping the 4K Apple TV to make an appearance, so it's going to be a jam-packed event.

When we'll actually see the new devices on shop shelves is less certain though, with the iPhone 8 tipped to appear a week or two after the iPhone 7S duo.

But for now, get ready for the press conference and the inevitable slew of Apple products that we'll be talking about for the next 12 months.