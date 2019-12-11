iPad sale at Best Buy: the all-new 10.2-inch Apple iPad gets an $80 price cut

If you're looking for a price cut on the all-new iPad, then you've come to the right place. Just ahead of holidays, Best Buy has the 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for $249.99. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the 32GB tablet.



The all-new iPad was released in September and includes Apple's powerful A10 Fusion chip and 32GB of storage. The tablet features a 10.2-inch Retina display that is now able to support a full-sized smart keyboard. The updated tablet runs on iPadOS, which allows for seamless multitasking and the use of the Apple Pencil. The iPad also includes a 1.2MP front-facing camera and has the voice-assistant Siri built-in.



This Apple tablet would make an excellent gift idea for anyone on your list, and this is a fantastic deal for a recently released iPad. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the tablet on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $80 on the latest model Apple iPad at Best Buy. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage, provides up to 10 hours of battery life and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

