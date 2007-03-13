Using a PC is 'more dangerous than flying'

People who sit at their computers all day are more at risk from fatal blood clots than long-distance fliers. That's according to a new study which shows that one third of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) patients had been seated for long periods before being diagnosed.

Compared to that, just one in seventy had recently travelled on a long flight.

Study leader professor Richard Beasley said, "Being seated for long periods of time - the risk is certainly there. There are considerably more people who are seated for long periods at work as part of their normal day than there are travelling."

Deep vein thrombosis can be fatal in some people if small blood clots in the legs break off and become lodged in the lungs. The pulmonary embolisms that can occur when this happens kill 60,000 people in the UK every year.

Risks

IT and call centre workers are the worst affected demographic.

Rising levels of internet addiction, specifically in Asia , could well see an increase in the number of computer-users who suffer from DVT. People are spending more and more time sitting in front of their computers and the problem is only likely to get worse.

People who sit at a desk all day are advised to get up and have a walk around every hour or so.