BBC Olympics website hits record 29 million video requests in one week

BBC has announced its online viewing figures for the first week of Olympics coverage, highlighted by a staggering 29 million video requests.

The hugely impressive online offering allows viewers to access live and on demand video from across the spectrum of events in an easy to navigate player.

The spike comes as Team GB fever takes over the UK amid an unprecedented spree of golden glory in the London 2012 games.

Auntie says that 17 million unique users have watched at least 15 minutes of footage, while 729,000 people watched Bradley Wiggins take gold on their PC, tablet or smartphone.

Smashing records

The BBC reports 18 million global unique users to the Olympics website, 8 million from the UK and 10.4m global. That's compared with the previous BBC Sport website record of 5.7m (UK) and 7.4m (global).

Overall daily traffic to the BBC sport website is up 80 per cent on its pre-Olympics levels.

To top it all off the BBC Olympics add has been downloaded a whopping 1.5 million times.

For a full look at the BBC's stats, head over to the interesting BBC Internet Blog.

Via: BBC