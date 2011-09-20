Britain's worst town for broadband revealed

At 0.128Mbps it would take you 48 hours to download a two-hour film!

Mount Pleasant in Halesworth has been voted the worst place in the UK for broadband speeds, clocking in a rather miserly 0.128 megabits a second.

This is according to uSwitch, which has compiled a list of 50 streets in the United Kingdom that are dogged by dodgy broadband connections.

The survey was done by speed testing 1.5 million streets in the UK, between March and August this year.

Speedy Spa

The survey also found the speediest towns for broadband in the UK, with Leamington Spa in Warwickshire coming out top with speeds of 18.865Mbps.

Speaking about the results, Ernest Doku, uSwitch, said: "Many of the streets on the list aren't in the far-flung countryside, but rather in more urban areas, nearer to exchanges and where we would expect to see higher download speeds across the board."

Despite the survey taking place, according to the Guardian, this year, BT believes the information may be out of date.

A spokesperson for BT contacted TechRadar and said about the findings:

"This survey seems to be out of date and so the findings should be treated with a large pinch of salt.

"From a quick review it is immediately apparent that one of the allegedly 'slowest' streets has access to super-fast fibre broadband which offers some of the fastest speeds in the UK.

As a result, we would discourage anyone from treating this survey seriously."



TechRadar contacted uSwitch, however, and it stands by its data. The data it got was from speed tests actually conducted by users of the site over the last few months.

The worst 10 towns for broadband speeds, according to the survey, are as follows:

Mount Pleasant, Halesworth, Suffolk: 0.128 (Mbps)

Forestfield, Horsham, West Sussex: 0.134

Inchkeith Drive, Dunfermline, Fife: 0.169

Faraday Avenue, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire: 0.182

Baird Avenue, Kilwinning, Ayrshire: 0.225

Wheatears Drive, Romsey, Hampshire: 0.242

Furzy Park, Haverfordwest, Dyfed: 0.254

Calmore Drive, Totton, Hampshire: 0.267

Mowbray Grove, Stockton-on-Tees, Cleveland: 0.274

Colledge Close, Brinklow, Warwickshire: 0.279

Via the Guardian