Intel’s new driver supports Iris Xe Max laptop GPU, and fixes annoying Cyberpunk 2077 crash

Intel has released a fresh graphics driver which brings in official support for its new discrete Xe GPU for laptops, and provides a useful fix for a Cyberpunk 2077 bug.

The highlight of driver release 27.20.100.9168 is the introduction of support for Intel Iris Xe Max Graphics, otherwise known as DG1, the first Xe standalone GPU (as opposed to integrated graphics built into the CPU).

A number of notebooks already run with Intel’s new GPU, including the Acer Swift 3x and Asus VivoBook Flip TP470.

Support for the game Hitman 3 also arrives with this new driver, although it is recommended that you should be running Iris Xe Graphics (or better) to enjoy this fresh release.

Cyberpunk crash

As you might expect, driver 27.20.100.9168 also fixes a bunch of issues, including a frustrating crash which happens when launching Cyberpunk 2077 – although there are still other ‘intermittent’ crashing issues affecting the game, as listed in the known issues of the release notes [PDF].

There are lots of cures for ‘minor’ graphics glitches in a whole load of games, including Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, Nioh 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and various Tomb Raider games.

A problem with 4K monitors connected to a laptop via DisplayPort, which caused flickering to occur on the screen after closing the notebook and then resuming from sleep, has also been fixed.

Today's best gaming laptop deals 291 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Gaming... Amazon $818.88 View New Dell G5 15 SE Gaming... Dell $854.98 View ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14"... Best Buy $1,099.99 View Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 GX701... Office Depot $1,999.99 View Show More Deals

These are the best graphics cards

Via Neowin