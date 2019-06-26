India vs West Indies live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Match 34 at the 2019 Cricket World Cup sees a disconsolate West Indies needing to pick themselves off the floor following their heartbreaking five-run defeat to New Zealand at the weekend. In their way? The undefeated India. You can watch the action no matter where you are in the world by using our guide below to getting an India vs West Indies live stream.

Its a remote one, but there’s still a mathematical chance the Windies could make the semis starting with a win today. But in unbeaten India they must face one of the 2019 Cricket World Cup‘s most impressive teams.

Live stream India vs West Indies - where and when The venue for today’s game is Old Trafford in Manchester, the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club. Play is due to begin at 10.30am BST - that's a 3pm start in India, and a 5.30am ET, 2.30am PT for Windies fans looking to tune in.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in their ranks, there's no doubting the the firepower from their batsemen. And led by the excellent Mohammed Shami, you sense India's superb bowlers are going into this year's Cricket World Cup matches not fearing any batsmen.

Nevertheless, they'll be relieved that won't be facing lion-hearted Windies star Andre Russell today, who has succumbed to the knee injury that saw him hobble around the field against the Kiwis. It's a huge loss for the Windies, but they'll at least be encouraged by how close Afghanistan came on Saturday to ending India's winning run in the tournament, with the Men In Blue only managing 224/8 in Southampton.

You'll be able to watch today's game from anywhere in the world if you follow our India vs West Indies live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India, we've got all the details about who is broadcasting the game in your region below.

If you're outside of your home country and looking to watch the action you'll likely find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. However, by using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without needing to resort to an unreliable feed from an illegal website.

How to stream today’s match online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between India vs West Indies is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and FREE-to-watch) PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream India vs West Indies live in the UK

Sky Sports have the exclusive rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, so you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from India vs West Indies and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from home you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming the action as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch India vs West Indies in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today's match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to live stream India vs West Indies in New Zealand

Sky has the exclusive broadcast rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. For Kiwis tuning in to see if their side can maintain their winning run, the game starts at 9.30pm NZST. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch West Indies vs India: US live stream