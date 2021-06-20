If you think GPU stocks are limited, try tracking down Colorful’s latest RTX 3090

There’s no denying that GPU stocks are in a slump at the moment. Even with new GPUs coming into the market this month, stocks are still in short supply as manufacturers struggle to keep up with overwhelming demand for RTX graphics cards.

But if you’ve got some cash to spare (and we mean a LOT of cash), then Colorful’s latest GPU offering might be just what you need. The new iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan will only have 1,000 units in production, and has a host of ultra-premium features. The Kudan will feature a hybrid cooling thermal design that balances both air cooling and liquid cooling thus allowing for high overclocking speeds with increased stability. It will also feature Colorful’s signature One-Key OC button, which pushes boost clocks to 1860MHz.

(Image credit: Colorful)

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan sports a black and gray color along with the iconic Golden Gears and gold accents to complete its luxurious look. It also features a fully customizable 60Hz display panel that can be used for real-time monitoring. The display can be flipped 90 degrees allowing it to be visible even in vertical graphics card mounting orientation.

For the latest Kudan graphics card, Colorful enlisted Stäubli International, a Swiss manufacturer of high-quality liquid connectors and couplings, for its quick-release mechanism. The thermal design consists of the triple-fan heatsink and a high-performance 240mm radiator to deliver the best hybrid cooling for maximum heat dissipation.

Specifications

(Image credit: Colorful)

The RTX 3090 Kudan also has a liquid cooling system with a nine-stage water block and a high-performance 240mm radiator. The water block and integrated heat sink use the Breathe-Gill Technology used in the Neptune Series graphics cards. It features a much denser water lane structure and a stronger cooling performance.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan will come with bundled accessories including a screwdriver, keycaps, and graphics card holder, all packed in a luxurious and durable suitcase.

If that all sounds like something that’s up your alley, then prepare to splurge – the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan will cost a staggering $4,999, so this is definitely one GPU that will keep scalpers at bay.