Hurry - There are only a few more hours to grab an early Black Friday laptop deal on a HP Spectre

One of our favorite laptops ever, the HP Spectre x360, is on sale in an early Black Friday laptop deal from HP right now, although you'll have to dash to catch it - it's only available for a few more hours as of writing.

The brand new 2020 HP Spectre x360 is going for just $949.99 currently - a whole $200 off its original retail price, and an absolute steal, if you're looking to pick up one of the hottest ultrabooks money, can buy. It's always a staple over on our best laptops buying guide, so we've got no hesitation in recommending checking out this early Black Friday laptop deal from HP.

Particular highlights from this year's newest model include a gorgeous near bezel-less display and a lineup of specifications that'll see this HP easily match up against the best from Dell and Apple. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this machine packs in great specs for both work and casual applications.

That said, if you wanted to get the very best of the best, there's also a saving on this stunning 15-inch HP Spectre x360 for $1,399.99 (was $1,499.99). It's pricey for sure, but you're getting a 4K display here, as well as a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and even an Nvidia MX330 graphics card - very useful for design work.

Want even more? We're expecting big things with this year's Black Friday deals so don't hesitate to check-in and bookmark our main page for the very latest news.

Black Friday laptop deals: HP Spectre x360

HP Spectre x360 13t laptop: $1,149.99 $949.99 at HP

Hurry if you want to save yourself $200 on one of the very best premium ultrabooks money can buy this weekend at HP. This particular deal is on the very newest 13-inch Spectre X360 touch-screen model and rocks an absolutely stunning near-bezel less display that's sure to be the envy of all your friends. The Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB ain't too shabby either, and are perfect for a wide array of business and casual uses.

View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15t laptop: $1,499.99 $1,399.99 at HP

Alternatively, push the boat out and grab yourself this eye-wateringly cool (and quite pricey) HP Spectre 15 over at the official store this weekend. This $100 discount brings this absolutely stunning ultrabook closer to affordability this weekend, and for that money, you're getting an amazing display, Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an Nvidia MX330 graphics card.

View Deal

HP - check out all of this weekend's early Black Friday laptop deals

check out all of this weekend's early Black Friday laptop deals Read more in our dedicated Black Friday laptop deals article

For even more excellent options, head on over to the best cheap gaming laptop deals page, where you'll find great (inexpensive) alternatives. You can also read more about the HP Spectre series in more detail on our dedicated best HP Spectre x360 deals page.