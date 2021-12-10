Hurry – the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds have crashed to their lowest ever price

The Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds have dropped down to their lowest-ever price, thanks to some brilliant deals from Amazon in the US and the UK. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

In the US, the sporty earbuds have been slashed from $179.99 to $99.99 – that's an enormous saving of $80.

If you're in the UK, you can also buy the Jabra Elite Active 75t for £99. Again, that's a saving of just over £80 compared to their usual £179.99 RRP, and the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds by quite some margin.

The great thing about these deals is that Amazon says the earbuds will ship before Christmas. So if you're looking for the perfect gift for the runner in your life, these excellent wireless earbuds could be the perfect choice.

Today's best true wireless earbuds deals

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: $179.99 Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $80 – This is the lowest price we've seen for Jabra's sports-friendly true wireless earbuds. Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life. This deal only applies to the navy and copper/black versions – but these stylish colors should suit most tastes.

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £179.99 Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: £179.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £80.99 – If you need a gift for the runner in your life, Jabra's sporty earbuds will do the trick – and now at their lowest price, they're a bargain. They come with up to 24 hours of battery life, a strong water resistance rating, and a lightweight build.

First released in 2020, the Jabra Elite Active 75t brought in upgrades we'd been waiting two years to see, with a sleeker design than their predecessors (the Elite Active 65t), an improved onboard battery life of up to 7.5 hours, and a stronger focus on sound quality. That's why we awarded them 4 out of 5 stars in our review.

An IP57 dust/water-resistance rating means these sporty buds can withstand a little sweat or rain if you use them for working out, while a sound passthrough feature (a little like the AirPods Pro Transparency mode) lets you hear environmental sound when you need to.

Prefer to block out the world? There's active noise cancellation as well, which can be activated via Jabra's Sound+ app on your smartphone.

Coming in a range of slick colours, you get three sets of silicone eartips in the box with these wireless earbuds, so you should be able to find a secure fit, whether you're using them for running or for listening to music on your commute.

The audio performance isn't the best on the market – but they're very bassy, which is ideal for exercise headphones, as the pumping lower frequencies should bolster your workout.

More Jabra Elite Active 75t deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Jabra Elite Active 75t from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.