Hurry - the AirPods Pro are back in stock and on sale for $197 at Amazon

If you've been on the hunt for Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro - then you're in luck. After selling out during Prime Day, Amazon has the wireless earbuds back in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249). That's a $52 discount and the best price you can find right now.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro back in stock and on sale for $197. The wireless earbuds sold out during Prime Day and have been flashing in and out of stock as of late, so while this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a decent discount and the best deal you can find right now.

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best price you can find right now and only $30 more than the record-low price we saw earlier this year. The AirPods Pro have recently been flashing in and stock, so if you want to snag the earbuds today, we recommend taking advantage of this deal now before it's too late.

