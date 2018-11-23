Humble Bundle is giving away Outcast - Second Contract for free

Black Friday is traditionally a time for spending the big bucks, but if you just want something for free then Humble Bundle has you sorted, as it's offering Outcast - Second Contract on PC for free.

So what's the catch? Well, you have to either sign up or sign in to Humble Bundle and subscribe to the newsletter to claim the game for free.

Outcast - Second Contract is an open-world action adventure which sees you taking on the role of Cutter Slade, a charismatic soldier exploring the turbulent and magical planet of Adelpha in an attempt to uncover the secrets of an advanced civilization.

Check out the trailer below:

This offer is only for a limited time, and will end on November 24 at 6pm GMT / 1pm EST / 10am PST , which is 5am AEDT on November 25.