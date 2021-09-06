Huge Labor Day deal: the Apple AirPods drop to lowest sale price ever at Amazon

We've been rounding up today's best Labor Day deals, and we've just spotted an incredible bargain on the best-selling Apple AirPods. Right now, you can get the latest model AirPods on sale for just $99.99 (was $159) at Amazon. That's a $59 discount and the lowest price we've seen wireless earbuds.



If you're looking for AirPods with noise cancellation, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99 (was $249). That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price.

Labor Day AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - An incredible Labor Day deal - we've spotted the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. We've only seen this price tag during major sales events like Black Friday, so we'd recommend snagging this rare deal while you can.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - If you're looking for noise cancelation, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179.98. That's the best deal we've seen this year and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this epic Labor Day deal while you can.

The Apple AirPods are packing an upgraded H1 Chip that enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The 2019 AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



The AirPods Pro include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As of right now, both AirPods are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snagging this epic Labor Day deal while you can. If you're looking for more bargains, you can also see our main Labor Day sales guide.

