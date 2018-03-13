Huawei P20 seems set to arrive in some seriously slick-looking colors

Just when we thought we'd seen all there is to see regarding Huawei's upcoming P20 flagship line, we get some totally wild new color options to gawk at thanks to a batch of leaked images from German site WinFuture.

Now, we can't say with complete certainty that these images, which show the purported Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite in a variety of different colors, are on the level — but judging from the sheer number and quality of the pictures, they certainly appear like the real thing.

The images show the Huawei P20 Pro in Black, Blue and Twilight (our favorite), along with the standard P20 in Black, Blue and Pink-Gold, followed finally by the P20 Lite in Black, Blue and Pink.

Below you'll see a selection of our favorite options, but you can find the complete set of images in all colors and angles at WinFuture.

Image 1 of 5 Images courtesy of WinFuture Huawei P20 Pro (Twilight) Image 2 of 5 Images courtesy of WinFuture Huawei P20 Pro (Blue) Image 3 of 5 Images courtesy of WinFuture Huawei P20 (Pink-Gold) Image 4 of 5 Images courtesy of WinFuture Huawei P20 Lite (Blue) Image 5 of 5 Images courtesy of WinFuture Huawei P20 Pro (Black)

See what we mean about the images looking quite official? Along with the high quality of the pictures, they also seem to back up a number of other rumors about Huawei's next flagship, including the triple-lens setup featured on the Huawei P20 Pro as well as the existence of a P20 Lite.

We won't know for sure until the rapidly-approaching Huawei P20 launch, which will see the latest in the Chinese manufacturer's P-Series officially unveiled on March 27, 2018. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for more Huawei P20 leaks, because they probably aren't over yet...