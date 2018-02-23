Huawei P20 name confirmed - but phone nowhere to be seen

Huawei didn't even wait for its MWC 2018 press conference to unveil the name it's new flagship handset will launch under, doing it instead in a teaser video.

The Huawei P20 - not the P11, as some might have expected - is the moniker chosen for the new phone, which we expect to be launched in March at a separate event.

Huawei clearly didn't want to fight it out with the Samsung Galaxy S9 for 'top billing' at the Barcelona mobile show, so instead chose to show us a teaser video with the words 'See More with AI' below the name of the phone.

Specs appeal?

The Huawei P20 is expected to pack three lenses on the back of the phone (as hinted at strongly by the teaser), leading to speculation on improved low light mode or better smarts inside to 'interpret' what the phone is looking at and yielding a better picture.

We're also expecting a longer screen with less bezel, aping the tradition of handsets in 2017 (including the Huawei Mate 10 Pro) by offering a larger viewing area in the same-sized footprint.

We'll be on the ground at the Huawei press launch to bring you all the details in the meantime - so if you're feeling that the P20 could be your new handset we'll be bringing you first-hand experience of the new phone.

You can watch the brief 7 second clip below