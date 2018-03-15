Huawei P20 benchmark leak reveals it's just as powerful as the Mate 10 Pro

The March 27 launch of the Huawei P20 is almost within touching distance, and it appears someone is putting the upcoming flagship through its paces: brand new benchmarking figures the phone have appeared on Geekbench, with Android 8.1 on board.

In terms of processing power, the P20 hits exactly the same scores as the Huawei Mate 10 Pro – perhaps not surprising considering its carrying the same Kirin 970 chipset. 4GB of RAM is shown on board in the benchmark listing (the Mate 10 Pro is available in both 4GB and 6GB variations).

If these benchmarking scores are to be believed, we're looking at a powerhouse performer running the latest version (or close to it) of Android – almost exactly what we'd been expecting from Huawei. Now all that remains is the official reveal.

What we know so far

For comparison purposes, the Huawei P20 hits around two-thirds the level of the iPhone X on Geekbench's multi-core test, and gets 80 percent of the way to the figures posted by the Samsung Galaxy S9. Of course benchmarks only tell part of the story, and we'll have to wait until we get a P20 in our hands to see how it really performs.

Thanks to a glut of recent leaks, we know plenty about what Huawei has in store for us: some stylish colorings, for example, though perhaps not a microSD card slot. The Plus version of the P20 is expected to come with a triple-lens camera around the back.

There's no doubt Huawei will be talking up the AI potential of the new P20, P20 Plus and P20 Lite too – the Kirin 970 is specially engineered to better deal with the kind of machine learning tasks required for mobile AI.

Expect the cameras on at least some of these phone models to know what you're photographing even before you've hit the shutter button.