Huawei P20 and P20 Pro set to have 128GB of storage as standard

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are fast becoming the most leaked phones in history as we gradually learn all about both handsets including specs and new features, plus today we've learnt the storage options and a new camera mode.

Information from Roland Quandt - usually a reliable Twitter leaker - has claimed there will only be one storage version for both phones. Don't fret though, each is set for 128GB of space on board.

The Huawei P10 came with 32GB or 64GB of storage depending on how much you wanted to spend or what market you live in, so it's positive news there will only be a larger storage version of the phone up for grabs.

What you get for ur money when buying the P20/P20 Pro (WEU):P20 = 5.8in, 4/128GB = 679 Euro.P20 Pro = 6.1in (not 6.01), 6/128GB = 899 Euro.no other memory variants planned for Euroland, it seems. Other regions will get more variants. Some more official shots (size comparison): pic.twitter.com/ldi9oZ9jbjMarch 18, 2018

Another leak also suggests Huawei will be following in the footsteps of both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Sony phones by packing in a Super Slow Motion mode on both of the new phones.

Exact details about the feature are currently unclear, but a leaked advert suggests the phone will be capable of an improved slow motion mode.

We don't currently believe either phone from Huawei will be able to beat the 960fps 1080p mode that just debuted on the Sony Xperia XZ2 or Xperia XZ2 Compact though.

Sony has been perfecting its Super Slow Motion tech for a while, and we suspect it'll be more along the lines of the 960fps at 720p mode on the Galaxy S9.

You can watch the leaked seven second teaser for the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro slow-mo mode below, but we should learn all about the phone on March 27 when the company is hosting a huge Paris launch event for the devices.

Via Phone Arena

Main image credit: WinFuture