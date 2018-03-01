Huawei P20 and P20 Lite caught on camera with iPhone X-like designs

Although Huawei didn’t show them off at MWC 2018, we’re expecting three new handsets from the company soon, and two of them - namely the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Lite - seem to have been caught on camera, showing an iPhone X-like notch in the screen.

Shared by reliable leaker Evan Blass, the two sport similar designs, with a fairly large bezel below the screen and a dual-lens camera on the back.

Though the P20 Lite also has a fingerprint scanner visible on the back, while it looks as though the P20 might have one on the front below the screen (though it’s hard to make out in the image).

Beyond the images, Blass, writing for Venture Beat, also provided some additional details about the Huawei P20 Lite, claiming that according to “someone who’s spent time using the device” it has a 5.6-inch 1080 x 2250 screen.

Image 1 of 2 This could be the dual-camera Huawei P20. Credit: Evan Blass Image 2 of 2 The Huawei P20 Lite looks similar, but with a rear-facing scanner. Credit: Evan Blass

Mid-range power and a big battery

Apparently it’s powered by a mid-range Kirin 659 chipset, which has four cores running at 2.38GHz and four at 1.7GHz. That’s apparently joined by 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of storage and a 3,520mAh battery, which would be a decent size, especially for a ‘Lite’ handset.

There’s also said to be a pair of 16MP Leica cameras with hybrid zoom capabilities, and the P20 Lite apparently runs Android Oreo overlaid with EMUI 8.0.

While no new details were shared about Huawei P20 – or the Huawei P20 Pro, which is rumored to have three cameras – we should learn more soon, as the trio is likely to be announced on March 27.

