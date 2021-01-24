Huawei launches massive online shopping festival to kickstart the New Year

Looking to upgrade your smartphone, tablet or laptop? Keep an eye on Huawei’s online shopping festival running from January 25 to January 29. The sale comes as part of the 26th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival wherein Chinese tech giant, Huawei, is hoping to attract customers with exclusive deals and free next day delivery.

Throughout the sale, Huawei will hold daily Flash sales from 8pm. During Flash deals, products like the Huawei Sound X, Freebuds Studio and Watch GT 2 can be picked up at eye-watering prices of AED299, AED199 and AED99 respectively, but you’ll have to be quick as we’re sure supply will be limited.

You’ll also have the chance to pick up Huawei accessories like the Freebuds Pro, Watch Fit and more for up to 60% off when you buy them with Huawei devices like the Huawei MatePad Pro WIFI and Huawei nova 7i.

Huawei has AED99 only offers for those on tighter budgets, which includes their basic fitness band, a power bank and a digital weighing scale. And if you’re in the market for a new Huawei laptop, you’ll want to tune in between 7 and 10pm each day, where you can nab MateBooks with decent discounts.

The most exclusive deal, according to Huawei, will be on Huawei’s latest flagship, the Mate 40 Pro 5G, which can be picked up for AED3,499 and gives you a 50% discount on Huawei Watch GT Pro and FreeBudsPro. That’s not all, you’ll also get to enjoy a free one year subscription to STARZPLAY and receive vouchers from Talabat.