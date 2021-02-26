How to watch Tom and Jerry: The Movie online and stream it on HBO Max today

The exclusive early releases just keep coming on HBO Max, with the US streaming service bringing the new 2021 Tom and Jerry movie to its subscribers well before it's available anywhere else. Read on as we explain how to watch Tom and Jerry: The Movie and stream it online right now.

How to watch Tom and Jerry online The new Tom and Jerry movie has been released early for online streaming exclusively on HBO Max, one of the best value and richest platforms around. It'll be available there for 1-month from Friday, February 26, after which it's scheduled to be released globally in April/May - both in cinemas and on additional VOD services.

As is the case with other HBO Max exclusive early VOD releases (you can currently also watch The Little Things on the service, among its many highlights), the new Tom and Jerry movie will live on the serve for the next month before getting a wider global rollout in April and May - expected to include both cinemas and other streaming platforms.

The 2021 Tom and Jerry movie sounds like a blast, too, blending live-action footage featuring a host of Hollywood stars with the world's most famous cartoon cat and mouse duo - voiced in this instance using archival recordings from William Hanna, Mel Blanc, and June Foray, as well as Frank Welker.

The cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, and Ken Jeong, while Nicky Jam, Bobby Cannavale, and Lil Rel Howery also feature in further voice acting roles.

It's the first time since 1992 that we've seen Tom and Jerry star in a feature film, so whether you're part of a new generation of fans-in-waiting or just a big kid, follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Tom and Jerry movie online - stream the film and get the best HBO Max price around today.

How to watch Tom and Jerry: The Movie with HBO Max in the US

The 2021 Tom and Jerry movie is out now exclusively on HBO Max, where early VOD releases of blockbuster films are becoming a staple of the heavyweight streaming service. An HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month. As has happened here with Tom and Jerry, HBO Max is also the temporary home of the entire Warner Bros. 2021 film roster, which includes Judas and the Black Messiah, Godzilla Vs Kong, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Dune, and The Matrix 4.