How to watch the Snooker World Championships 2018: live stream free anywhere in the world

Snooker World Championships 2018 - where and when The Snooker World Championships are back at their Sheffield, UK home of The Crucible. The action's already well underway - running from April 21 through to May 7 so there's still plenty to see, with the final taking place over that final weekend.

Arguably the biggest event in any snooker fan's calendar, the Snooker World Championship, is back, and so is veteran favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan. Among those trying to stop O'Sullivan from claiming his sixth world title are former champions John Higgins and Mark Williams, and hotly fancied Ding Junhui and Judd Trump.

The famous green baize has been laid, the balls polished, the cues chalked, and the pockets primed. Now you as the viewer get to enjoy two weeks of the best snooker in the world, from anywhere in the world.

2017 champion Mark Selby has already bitten the dust in a shock first-round exit, so the title is ripe for the taking. Chinese Ding is currently looking like a likely contender for the title, having knocked O'Sullivan out in last year's championship. He'd be the first ever Asian champion.

Everyone is competing for a staggering £425,000 (about $600,00, AU$800,00) prize, as well as the honour of being crowned 2018 champion.

The great news is that getting a live stream of the 2018 Snooker World Championships is really easy, as the BBC has the rights to show it in all its glory. And even if you live outside the UK keep reading as we’ll show you how to stream the Snooker World Championships 2018 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Snooker World Championships for free: UK stream

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the Snooker World Championships. So if you're in the UK and you have a TV license, then you can catch it on BBC Two for the live broadcast, using the Red Button for alternate tables, and a nightly highlights show on BBC Two.

If you're not in front of a television, then the iPlayer or BBC Sport app is the way to go for uninterrupted action and your pick of what to watch.

The other way to watch the BBC online is to go via TVPlayer.com, which doesn't require any sign ins and hosts all of the UK's free-to-air channels without having to worry about hopping around from site to site or app to app. Easy as a straight red into the corner pocket.

Live stream the Snooker World Championship on Facebook

If you don’t happen to live in the UK, don’t worry as the 2018 World Championship is again being broadcast in more than 30 countries around the world for free on Facebook. The list of countries included features the US, Pakistan, India, Brazil, Colombia and more from the Americas and Asia.

All you need is a Facebook login to watch the live action, with your choice of which table to watch at any one time. Head on over to the World Snooker Facebook page to watch.

Stream the Snooker World Championships anywhere else in the world for free

If you're neither in the UK or in one of the countries showing it on Facebook (or, shock horror, not registered to Facebook), then there's still an easy way to watch - handy if you're a home fan rooting for Ding.

Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to TVPlayer.com. Great news if no local broadcaster is showing it or your just partial to the commentators featured by the BBC. Here's how to stream the snooker with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Snooker World Championships 2018 using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com The TVPlayer service is a free, legal way to stream the snooker live. Among the channels on offer is the BBC, which broadcasts the live stream of the main matches, plus a nightly highlight show. And if you'd prefer to watch the snooker in your own time, TVPlayer will also allow you to do that too. You'll need to sign up for a paid account, but the good news there is that the site offers a 14-day free trial so no payment is required.

Where can I watch the Snooker World Championships using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the snooker from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Thailand, China, Belgium, Hong Kong, Australia, France, the United States, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Denmark, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

Main image courtesy of worldsnooker.com