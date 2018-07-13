How to watch The Proms 2018 online: live stream from UK or abroad online

The BBC Proms: when's it on? The First Night of the Proms gets the 2018 season underway on Friday, July 13 at 8.15pm BST. The eight-week extravaganza runs to Saturday, September 8, with the key events taking place at London's famous Royal Albert Hall.

Few musical events are more iconic than The Proms and if you're into classical music, it's simply an unmissable fixture in the calendar. That's why we're here to help you stream the concerts live online from wherever you may be.

The 90 performances over the eight week season are packed with stars from across the world, with Kirill Petrenko with the Berliner Philharmoniker, Daniel Barenboim with the West–Eastern Divan Orchestra and pianist Yuja Wang among those that catch the eye.

This year's Proms will be celebrating a number of events that took place 100 years ago, including a celebration of what would be the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein (composer of the music of Peter Pan and West Side Story), which will see a Proms debut for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra under Marin Alsop, a former student of Bernstein.

Keep reading to discover how you can watch the BBC Proms at home, on the move, or even abroad, thanks to the free live stream options below.

How to watch The Proms 2018 online for free in the UK:

As always, the BBC will be the broadcaster for the Proms, meaning you can watch the concerts on your television or via BBC iPlayer if you're looking to stream from your mobile or tablet. Coverage – both live and highlights – will be shown on BBC One, Two, Four and online throughout the eight-week season.

You can also get the iPlayer app for the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games consoles and other smart devices.

If you're outside the UK, a good alternative is watching via TVPlayer.com. Your location may initially block you from accessing the video, but a simple download and activation of a VPN service bypasses this issue. Full details below.

Watch Proms 2018 anywhere else in the world for free:

Watching the BBC Proms 2018 in the UK is unsurprisingly simple, but if you're away on holidays or living abroad and want to watch the creme-de-la-creme of classical music from the Royal Albert Hall, you can still do so thanks to a VPN.

Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to TVPlayer.com. Here are the details for how to stream the BBC Proms 2018 with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream The Proms for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of The Proms coverage.

Where can I watch The Proms using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream the BBC Proms from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

Images courtesy of bbc.co.uk/proms