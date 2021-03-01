How to watch The Lie online: stream the movie online from anywhere in the world

Best friends Kayla Logan (Joey King) and Britney Ismali (Devery Jacobs) are at the heart of any parent's worst nightmare in The Lie, which begins with a trip to a ballet retreat and ends with two families in total devastation. Veena Sud's psychological horror is full of twists and terrible decisions, exploring the chilling potential pitfalls of misplaced unconditional love. Read on as we explain how to watch The Lie online, wherever you are in the world right now - the movie costing nothing to stream thanks to Amazon's FREE 30-day Prime trial.

How to watch The Lie online Release date: September 13, 2018 Director: Veena Sud Cast: Peter Sarsgaard, Mireille Enos, Joey King, Cas Anvar, Devery Jacobs Run time: 1 hour 37 minutes Rating: R Stream now: free 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Britney's father, Sam (Cas Anvar), turns to Kayla's mother Rebecca (Mireille Enos) when his daughter disappears from home. But instead of a shoulder to cry on or a helping hand, Sam faces a twisted cover-up.

Rebecca, Kayla and her father Jay (Peter Sarsgaard) know exactly what's happened to Britney, who Kayla and Jay picked up earlier in the day. After getting out of the car for a toilet break en route to the ballet, Kayla had shoved her off a bridge and into the icy depths of a river.

In an effort to throw investigators off the scent and protect their daughter, Kayla's parents resort to a series of increasingly grim ploys, including framing Sam as an abusive father and subjecting him to brutal violence, before the situation takes a startling and disturbing twist.

This might not be one to watch with the entire family, but however you choose to tune in, watching the Prime Video exclusive couldn't be easier - just sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial to watch The Lie online from anywhere.

How to watch The Lie and stream the movie with Prime Video

How to watch The Lie from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Lie no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

