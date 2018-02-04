Watch Super Bowl 2018 online: live stream it from anywhere in the world

Ed: The event has now concluded with a surprising 41-33 win for the Eagles against the Patriots.

Wherever you are in the world, we will show you how to watch Super Bowl 2018 live online this afternoon / evening! Whether you want to stream it online, watch it live on your television via cable or watch it without having to put up with any commercial breaks - we've got you covered.

In just a few hours as many as 120 million Americans will tune in to watch Super Bowl 2018 - it's the biggest sporting event of the year and will also be watched by millions more people in countries all over the world.

If you're not already a die hard football fan, the game will see Tom Brady's New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles - it starts at 6:30pm ET (that’s 3:30pm Pacific, 11:30pm GMT and 12.30am in Europe) on Sunday, February 4 (or early Monday morning on mainland Europe).

Below, you'll find our quick and easy guide for how to watch the Super Bowl online from anywhere in the world, without any commercial breaks! Whether you're in the US, Canada, India, Italy or absolutely anywhere else with an internet connection, we'll help you tune in for the big game.

1. How to watch Super Bowl online:

This is the best way to watch Super Bowl 2018 online - from absolutely anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Super Bowl live online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. What's more, there's a great deal running this weekend which offers a 49% discount and a 30-day money back guarantee so if you were already interested in VPNs now is a great time to sign up. Check out ExpressVPN here

2. Connect to a UK server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a UK location - it doesn't matter which one and it's super easy to do. The reason to choose the UK? Because it's being broadcast live for free, so as soon as you have a UK IP address you're free to watch the Super Bowl hassle free.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer is a free online streaming service which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in. Among the channels on offer is BBC One which will show the entire event live. And the best bit? The BBC doesn't have commercials so you'll be able to enjoy totally uninterrupted coverage without a single commercial break.

Want to record the Super Bowl and watch it later? TVPlayer will also allow you to do that too. You'll need to sign up for a paid account, but the good news there is that the site offers a 14-day free trial so no payments required!

Which countries can I watch the Super Bowl from using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Super Bowl from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

2. How to watch Super Bowl online free in the US:

If you are in the US, Verizon will allow you to watch the Super Bowl 2018 live via its vast online properties including Yahoo Sports so that's the easiest way to watch the Super Bowl on your iPhone or iPad. Mobile users, regardless of their networks, will be able to watch it for free via the dedicated Yahoo Sports apps ( Android , iOS ).

That said, you won’t be able to watch it on your desktop, connected TV or tablet and casting to a secondary screen will be disabled.

NBC will broadcast the Super Bowl 2018 on its website and through its NBC Sports app for free ( Android , iOS , Windows , Roku , Chromecast , Xbox, Samsung, Amazon Fire TV ) - so that's an easy option if you don't mind putting up with all the commercials. If you want to watch without any commercials - check out the options above!

NBC has confirmed that you will need to authenticate yourself with a cable, satellite or telco TV subscription that includes NBCSN. It is free and only requires you to sign up on NBC Sports using the username and the password you usually use on your providers' website.

NBC Sports says that " Authentication supports our ongoing investment in sports programming for all of our platforms and is consistent with industry trends."

Many online US-based TV streaming services offer NBC Sports as part of their bundles and a few of them offer trials and the best one is YoutubeTV , an official Google product.

You get a 30-day trial, the ability to record to the cloud and up to six accounts per household (and 3 simultaneous streams per membership).

You can watch it on most devices and there are no fees for canceling. The other contenders are Playstation Vue , Sling TV , DirecTV Now , Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV .

NBC will also broadcast the XXIII Winter Olympics which take place in PyeongChong in South Korea and start just hours before the Super Bowl LII. Find out how you can watch the Winter Olympics 2018 online

You will need a US IP address in order to access all of the above or otherwise you won't be able to access the content from abroad.

Will Super Bowl be in 4K? There will be five Sony 4K cameras covering Super Bowl 2018 and while NBC has yet confirmed that the event will be broadcasted in 4K, that’s a distinct possibility. BBC’s iPlayer is already ready for 4K as demonstrated by the Blue Planet II series. If that’s the case, make sure your broadband and/or your VPN can deal with this. However it is more than likely that for compatibility and legacy reasons, the 4K feed will be downscaled to good ol' HD which is likely to look slightly off-putting on a large screen 4K display.

How to watch Super Bowl online in the UK:

If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, then BBC One on your TV or else BBC iPlayer is where you should head for Super Bowl 52 - the broadcaster has renewed its exclusive deal with the NFL.

You may be asked to register for free in order to watch it though but it is a doddle and once you do it, you can enjoy it almost anywhere including on your smartphone, your media player, tablet, your web browser, streaming devices, gaming consoles, TV, cable and satellite operators etc. Sky Sports will broadcast the American coverage.

Worldwide coverage:

Here is a the list of territories and the Super Bowl broadcasters: Canada ( Dazn , CTV, CTV 2, TSN), Africa ( Super Sports , Zuku ), Australia ( Foxtel , Seven Networks), France (W9), India (Sony Ten, Sony Six), China (TBC). Super Bowl is available live in seven languages and 170 countries and territories and there’s a useful guide on the main broadcasters on NFL’s website .

Feeling flush?

At the time of writing, the cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LII costs a whopping $3,725 from Ticketmaster but that's mere pocket money compared to the grand daddy of them all. Seats 13-14 in row 1 in Section F4 costs a staggering $27,990 (or just over 2.50 bitcoins). This includes the Platinum Package All Inclusive Pregame Party @ 52 Live, in game delta sky 360 club access, pre game hospitality and post game on-field experience.

Super Bowl 2018: your questions answered

When is the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl always takes place on the first Sunday in February. This year that means the Super Bowl takes place on February 4 - that's today!

What is Super Bowl 2018 start time? The Super Bowl start time is 3.30 PT and 6.30 ET in the US. In the UK, the game starts at 11.30pm.

What's happening during the half time show? The featured performance at Super Bowl 52 will be given by Justin Timberlake. It will be the third time that Timberlake has performed at the Super Bowl - he performed with NSYNC in 2001 and was the catalyst in the now infamous 'Janet Jackson's boob' incident when he performed with her at the Super Bowl in 2004. Timberlake didn't want to share the limelight this time round though - he'll be performing alone with no guest musicians other than his band the Tennesseee Kids. He'll be dancing and singing while wearing clothes designed by Stella McCartney.