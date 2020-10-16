How to watch Shark Tank online: stream season 12 from anywhere

Season 12 of Shark Tank is back with an almighty splash and a new batch of hopefuls – will they go home ballin', or end up as bait? We want to know as much as you do, so take a deep breath as we dive in to how to watch Shark Tank online wherever you are.

Watch Shark Tank season 12 Season 12 of Shark Tank goes out on Fridays at 8pm ET (7pm CT) on ABC after premiering on October 16. If you miss the live broadcast, you can stream the most recent episodes a day later through ABC.com. Not got cable? All is not lost! Register to an OTT service like Fubo TV and enjoy a 7-day FREE trial.

Like everything else, the Tank's had to make some changes to standard procedure. You'll notice the Sharks are swimming in more open water this year as they observe social distancing, and the entrepreneurs will have to tailor their pitches and products to the business landscape of the near future. Will any quick-witted contestants be able to capitalize on the situation? We're certain someone will have found a way to...

It won't just be the same old faces staring back at them either, as while the core sharks remain the same (Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner), some fresh faces will be dipping their toes in the sea. They include Toms founder Blake Mycoskie, and fashion designer Kendra Scott, along with fan faves Alex Rodriguez and Daniel Lubetzky.

While the chairs might be spaced further apart, we're sure the atmosphere will be as close as anything when inventors, innovators, and quite possibly candlestick makers start pushing hard for several hundred thousand dollars' worth of investment to turn their great idea into a serious money-making venture. We know you want to see it unfold before your eyes – here's how to watch Shark Tank season 12 from anywhere.

How to watch Shark Tank season 12 online from outside your country

Taking a well-earned vacation or out of the country on business? Not a problem. You can easily keep up with new episodes of Shark Tank from almost anywhere, despite geo-blocking restrictions.

The solution is simple. Just download a VPN to alter your IP address to your home country, which will then let you watch your favorite shows – like Shark Tank – no matter where you are. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. That's all there is to it. Now, if only the VPN inventor had pitched their idea to the Sharks...

How to watch Shark Tank season 12 online in the US for free

It's simple! If you have cable you can enjoy the most recent episodes of Shark Tank on ABC from 8pm ET/PT or 7pm CT. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to ABC programming:

FuboTV: a great value replacement to cable, Fubo's entry-level plan comprises over 100 channels for $59.99 a month after its week-long free trial.

AT&T Now: this OTT service has numerous plans, the cheapest being $55 p/m for over 45 channels, or get a few dozen more channels and HBO Max too for $80 a month. You can take a 7-day free trial of the platform first, but it's worth noting that ABC is only available in select markets.

Hulu + Live TV: this involves one basic plan with over 65 channels plus on-demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available too. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream the show live, episodes of Shark Tank are online to watch the day after the program airs.

YouTube TV: after your free trial period, you'll pay $64.99 a month for 85 channels, get unlimited cloud DVR storage, and lots more (in select markets only).

Can you watch Shark Tank season 12 online in Canada?

For those up north, it's not possible to watch Shark Tank season 12 online when it airs without a bit of a workaround, as no domestic networks are carrying the show live. If you've got a US cable subscription or a service like Fubo TV that carries ABC and you're in Canada, you'll need to set yourself up with a VPN. Change the location to the US, log in, and then you can watch Shark Tank online as if you were south of the border. Without a subscription that gets you access to ABC (and without a US credit card to sign up for one), you'll still be able to get your big-money fix from the ABC website. Simply hop on your VPN and connect to a US location, and you'll be able to stream last year's Shark Tank season 11 absolutely free, without logging in.

Can you watch Shark Tank season 12 online in the UK?

Much like Canada, Shark Tank season 12 isn't being shown as it's released in the UK – and if you developed a taste for the show in recent months thanks to Netflix, it's also been pulled from there. There's a saving grace for Shark Tank obsessives, though. If you grab a VPN, you'll be able to head over to the ABC website and stream season 11, without having to log in, for absolutely free. Yes, there are some ads, but we reckon it's worth it.

Can you watch Shark Tank 2020 online in Australia?