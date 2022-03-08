How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

It's the first mothertucking final of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World, with our top four queens competing to become the first ever Global Drag Superstar. Lip syncing for the crown, make sure you know how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World online from anywhere, with a totally FREE stream available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The first global iteration of its kind, the UK is this year's host nation and sees two of its queens in the running for the international title.

In fact, it's an old-fashioned UK vs USA showdown with season one queens Blu Hydrangea and - the most famous woman in the world - Baga Chipz, taking on Mo Heart and Drag Race legend, Jujubee.

With just two of the four finalists in ownership of a coveted gold RuPeter badge, it's all to play for as Mama Ru announces the ultimate Lip Sync Smackdown for the crown.

Ready to see which of our queens will reign supreme as the global drag superstar? Keep reading to find out exactly how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online now (and 100% FREE with BBC iPlayer).

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online for FREE in the UK

Find out who demonstrated their true creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent in ol' Blighty and watch RuPual's Drag Race UK vs The World Final tonight at 9pm GMT on free-to-air channel BBC Three. If you want to watch on a device or catch up, you can sashay over to BBC iPlayer. BBC Three is 100% free to stream with a valid TV licence and can be viewed on a number of devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Don't fret, henny - you can make use of a VPN like Express VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream BBC iPlayer as if you were right at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when the final of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World airs, you’ll find regional restrictions prevent you from streaming the show as you normally would.

Luckily, circumventing geo-blocks is actually really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online no matter where you are. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online in the US

Get all the tea Stateside with a subscription to WOW Presents Plus, where the final will be dropping at 4pm ET/1pm PT on March 8 – exactly the same time as it’s broadcast to your UK squirrel friends. New subscribers are entitled to a 7-day free trial first. After that, a monthly subscription is a meagre $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, which will give you access to the many international versions of Drag Race. Plus, the LGBTQ+ streamer has dozens of drag documentaries, originals, and specials like Werq the World and UNHhhh too. Away from home and unable to connect to your WOW Presents Plus account? Simply download a VPN to overcome annoying geo-blocks and watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK versus The World online from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World final online in Canada

Drag Race fans based in the Great White North can watch the gag-worthy finale on linear TV channel Crave, where our Global Drag Superstar will be crowned at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on March 8. Alternatively, Crave's online streaming service has plans starting at CND$9.99 a month (plus tax), and new subscribers can take the 7-day free trial for a spin. The final will be added at around 3.01am ET/12.01am PT. If you’re adventure seeking abroad while Drag Race UK vs The World is released online, geo-blocks will prevent you from catching all the werkroom backstabbing and bonding. A VPN like ExpressVPN, however, will let you connect to your VoD service back home, and as detailed above, they’re currently offering 49% off.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online in Australia

The final of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World will land on Wow Presents on Wednesday, March 9, with subsequent episodes added weekly. You can opt between paying a monthly rate of AU$7.50 or save and commit to an annual subscription of $75. RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World will also be available to stream on streaming service Stan. Costing $10 a month, new customers can benefit from a 30-day free trial. And if you’re abroad? Just purchase a VPN as detailed above. It’ll let you stream Drag Race UK vs The World online from anywhere, so you can keep up to date with every lip sync and elimination.

