How to watch One Night Only: Best of Broadway online from anywhere

With live Broadway performances not expected to resume until well into 2021, theater fans are in for a holiday treat tonight as stars from some of the biggest shows unite for a two-hour special on NBC. Here's how to watch One Night Only: Best of Broadway online today.

How to watch Best of Broadway online The One Night Only: Best of Broadway special is being shown by NBC tonight from 8pm. This means you can expect to see it available on demand via NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, from Friday, December 11. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and don't forget that you can tune in to your home coverage even if you're abroad - all you need is a good VPN.

Hosted by Tina Fey, One Night Only will feature numbers from hits like Chicago, Mean Girls, Rent, Jersey Boys and many more of the biggest Broadway hits.

You can also expect to see some of America's biggest theater stars make appearances on the special, including Patti LaBelle, Nathan Lane, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Odom Jr., Sutton Foster, and the legendary Barbra Streisand.

Perhaps best of all, watching tonight's Best of Broadway spectacular is considerably cheaper than going to one of New York's finest shows in the flesh, making this a great chance to catch the world's best musicals on the cheap - and from the comfort of your own home no less!

Read on as we explain how to watch Best of Broadway online right now, including some effectively free One Night Only streaming options worth considering.

How to watch Best of Broadway online: stream One Night Only Broadway special free in the US

NBC will be airing One Night Only: The Best of Broadway on Thursday, December 10 and anyone with the channel as part of their cable package need only head over to the NBC website to watch the extravaganza at no extra cost. Alternatively, those without cable have a number of ways they can watch the festivities - including ways to watch Best of Broadway free online. Firstly, there's the option of getting NBC through an over-the-top streaming service. Of the many options, Sling TV will meet many people's needs, as it offers NBC in most major US markets as part of its Sling Blue package. Should you decide to keep it, Sling Blue costs just $30 a month - but you can try Sling FREE first, so watching the show doesn't necessarily have to cost you a penny. If Sling's not available where you are, then FuboTV is another service that includes NBC in its lineup of channels and also offers a free, though as it's a more fully featured cable replacement service, it'll cost more (from $59.99 a month) if you decide to keep it. How to watch Best of Broadway free on-demand The will also be available to watch Best of Broadway free on demand from Friday, December 10 - thanks to NBC's new streaming service Peacock. Peacock offers a free tier with lots of great content, but exclusives are usually only available with a Peacock Premium subscription. It's not clear if this is the category the Best of Broadway special will fall under, but we think it likely. Fortunately, it's super affordable, coming priced from just $4.99 a month - and there's even a FREE 7-day Peacock trial you can check out, essentially meaning you can watch One Night Only: Best of Broadway free online! Despite being relatively new to Santa's sack, Peacock has already got a wide range of apps available and, perhaps best of all, signing up is really easy. Not in the US? Remember you can access all the same streaming services and content you would at home just by using a quality VPN.

How to watch Best of Broadway online from abroad

If you find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service you'd normally use to tune in to NBC isn't available, don't worry.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Best of Broadway live online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

