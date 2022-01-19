How to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: live stream Africa Cup of Nations 2021 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Goal-shy Guinea-Bissau are fighting for their AFCON lives as they take on Group D table-toppers Nigeria. Can the Super Eagles finish the groups with maximum points?Here's how to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria and catch an AFCON 2021 live stream no matter where in the world you are.

The Djurtus were reportedly left in tears after their agonising 1-0 defeat by Egypt last time out when Mama Balde's stunning late equaliser was ruled out after a VAR review.

That result means Guinea-Bissau have now gone six games in all competitions without a goal and makes a needed win against their Group D opponents look tricky.

Nigeria have meanwhile underlined their status as a favourite to win the tournament outright, having built on their win over Mo Salah's Egypt in their opening clash by beating Sudan in their most recent game.

Ready to see one with everything on the line? Here's how to watch a Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria live stream and get this Africa Cup of Nations match online from anywhere.

How to watch a Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria live stream online in the UK

While a big chunk of AFCON 2021 games will be available to watch FREE online via the BBC and BBC iPlayer but this Group D match isn't one of them All is not lost though, as pay TV broadcaster Sky Sports will be providing coverage of every single 2021 AFCON fixture across their platforms on TV and online, including today's Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria clash. Coverage of this match begins five minutes before kick-off at 6.55pm GMT on Sky Sports Premier League. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices or try Now TV for PAYG access. Not in the UK for AFCON 2021? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch AFCON 2021 from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch AFCON 2021 online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream AFCON 2021 from anywhere

How to watch a Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria AFCON 2021 live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2021 in the US and will be showing this Group D showdown live. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the action via the beIN Sports Connect app. If you don't have the channel on cable, don't worry. A great alternative option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add beIN Sports for an extra $5 per month. If you don't, you can currently try out Sling for free for three days to see if you like it. It's a good service and well worth a go. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. But test it out for free first with a fuboTV FREE trial. Kick-off for Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria in the States is at 2pm EST / 10am PST. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria AFCON 2021 soccer in Australia

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into AFCON 2021. Kayo is set to show all 52 matches of the tournament, through its partnership with beIN Sports Australia and comes in at a reasonable $25 per month. Best of all, there's a 14-day Kayo Sports FREE trial to take advantage of. Since Kayo doesn't have a search function on its TV app, its coverage of AFCON is unfortunately a little hard to find. You'll need to scroll down to 'live channels' on the home page, then click on the beIN Sports 1 channel to watch it. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account. Kick off for Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Down Under is at 5am AEDT.

How to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria AFCON 2021: live stream soccer in Canada