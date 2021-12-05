How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz and live stream title fight from anywhere

Undefeated lightweight world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis (25-0) fights the ultra-aggressive Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz (22-1-1), one of the hardest hitters in the division, in a title showdown that promises to be explosive right from the first bell. So read on as we explain all the details you need on how to watch a Davis vs Cruz live stream and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Of course, you can't mention punching power without a salute to Davis's extraordinary 96% knockout rate.

The American's fists have decided his past 16 consecutive fights, an extraordinary six-year run that has included title fights at super featherweight, lightweight, and super-lightweight.

Cruz - four years Davis' junior at 23 years old - has already racked up 24 professional fights, including five in the past two years. But it's his 53-second annihilation of Diego Magdaleno last year that put him on the map, a brutal demonstration of body-punching that twice sent the former lightweight contender sprawling in under a minute.

The Mexican was parachuted in as a late replacement for Rolando Romero, and this fight should be all the more thrilling for it. Follow our guide below to watch a Davis vs Cruz live stream online from anywhere.

Where to watch Davis vs Cruz in the US

Sling TV US folk looking for a Davis vs Cruz live stream will need shell out $74.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime and Sling TV. At that price, you'll want to get your money's worth, and that means that Sling's special offer is probably your best bet. That's because Sling is throwing in a whole month of its streaming service for FREE, when you buy the PPV. Choose from either of its Orange or Blue package (usually priced at $35) and get the benefit of 30+ premium cable channels for the next 30 days. You can watch on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on your computer browser. Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz are expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 10pm ET / 7pm PT, but coverage of the event begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

How to watch Davis vs Cruz from outside your country

We've rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world below. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country where the fight is being shown.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Davis vs Cruz from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Davis vs Cruz: live stream boxing in UK

Fite TV Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch a Davis vs Cruz live stream using Fite TV. It's a PPV affair, but at around £10 (the website actually prices it at US$12.99), it's way cheaper here than elsewhere. You can stream Fite either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. Head here to sign up. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 4am GMT in the early hours of Monday morning, with Fite's coverage getting underway at 1am. That's a brutal time, so you may be glad to hear there's unlimited reruns available with this PPV purchase. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home.

Can you watch Davis vs Cruz in Australia?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for Davis vs Cruz in Australia at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Davis vs Cruz card for Sunday's fight