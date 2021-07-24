How to watch Diving at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Fact: your jaw will drop at least once when you watch diving at Olympics 2020. With 136 elite divers participating in the competition, you’ll get to see some sublime diving performances (that is, if you can keep up with their movements). Make sure you know how with a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games live stream.

Split into men's and women's, there are four disciplines across diving at the Olympics, including individual and synchronized diving from a 3 meter springboard and 10 meter platform.

The US has 49 Olympic gold medals in diving, but China’s the one you should look out for. Despite being absent from diving at the Olympics for three decades, China has won 40 gold medals. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, they bagged seven gold medals, with a final medal tally of 10. Team USA and Team GB had the second-highest number of medals - three each.

In this article, we’ll go over the event’s key dates and ways for you to watch diving at Olympics 2020. And if you’re curious about the other events, do read our guide about how to get an Olympics live stream.

- Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final: Sunday, July 25 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

- Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final: Monday, July 26 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

- Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final: Tuesday, July 27 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

- Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final: Wednesday, July 28 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

- Women's 3m Springboard Final: Sunday, August 1 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

- Men's 3m Springboard Final: Tuesday, August 3 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

- Women's 10m Platform Final: Thursday, August 5 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

- Men's 10m Platform Final: Saturday, August 7 from 3pm JST / 7am BST / 2am ET

Free Olympics diving live stream

Many broadcasters worldwide are covering the Olympics, and many of them are airing it for free too. BBC / BBC iPlayer in the UK, Channel 7 / 7Plus in Australia, and ARD and ZDF in Germany are a few of the broadcasters that are providing free coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

The official Olympics website is broadcasting the events for free as well, but their coverage may be limited compared to that of domestic broadcasters.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

No matter where you are around the world, there should be an Olympic Games stream to ensure you can watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, whether paid-for or free. However, you may find your preferred domestic coverage is geo-restricted when abroad, or that your place of work, college, or school has prevented the ability to access your chosen service and watch online.

Thankfully, there's any easy work-around. Simply download a VPN and you can spoof your device into appearing as if it's located somewhere else. Essentially, then, you can appear as if you're where your coverage is geo-locked to and watch as if you're right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

TechRadar has done the legwork so you don't have to and ExpressVPN comes out on top as our go-to recommendation. When it comes down to overall speed, usability, and a selection of great security features, it ticks all the boxes. Compatible on a range of devices, it's perfect for streaming, able to download and use on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also install it on Android and iOS devices. The best part? ExpressVPN has a great track record of unlocking even the most resistant streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE, and, rest assured, if you change your mind within the first 30 days, you can get your money back, no problem. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e. UK for iPlayer, US for Sling TV

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

FREE Olympics diving live stream in the UK

For viewers in the UK, the BBC channels are live broadcasting the 2020 Olympics for free. BBC One and BBC Two will air hundreds of hours of live coverage from the competition. The live stream will be available online on BBC iPlayer too. Eurosport and Discovery+ are also covering the Tokyo Olympics and subscriptions will set you back by £6.99 a month and £4.99 a month respectively. Other than the usual iOS and Android devices, these platforms can be accessed through Fire TV, Chromecast, and more devices. If you’re outside the UK during the 2020 Olympic games, you can use a VPN to stream all the games live.

How to watch Olympics diving in the US with and without cable

Since NBC has the airing rights for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, US residents can look to the NBC channels to catch the Olympics. Cable users will also be able to watch the events online on NBC’s streaming platform. Cord-cutters will have to subscribe to OTT services that have the NBC channel to watch the games. You’re looking at options like Peacock TV, or Sling TV. Sling TV is more affordable at $35 per month, and currently, it’s available for $10 for the first month. At $4.99 a month, Peacock TV is the cheapest of the lot, and it comes with a one-week free trial. These streaming services can be accessed through iOS and Android devices, Fire TV, Google Chrome Browser, and other devices.

How to watch Olympics diving in Canada

Canada has several broadcasters for the Tokyo Olympics. Cable subscribers will find the events on Sportsnet, CBC, TSN, and TLN. If you don’t have cable, you’ll need to subscribe to Sportsnet, CBC, or TSN’s OTT services to catch the events. Sportsnet and TSN’s streaming services start at CA$19.99 a month, but CBC’s streaming platform is free. TLN doesn’t offer a streaming service at this time.

How to live stream diving at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Channel 7 has exclusive broadcasting rights and you’ll find the games telecast on 7Mate and 7Two, all of which is free to watch. For those without cable access, there’s 7plus, Channel 7’s streaming service. It can run on Android, iOS, Telstra TV, web browsers, and more devices. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

With many countries around the world taking part in the Olympic Games, you can find a broadcaster to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in most countries, whether free or platforms that charge.

For those countries we haven't mentioned above, Wikipedia's dedicated page allows you to see a breakdown of Olympic Games TV channels to tune into.