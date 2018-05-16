How to watch the Europa League final for free: live stream Marseille vs Atlético Madrid now

Europa League final 2018 - where and when Marseille may just well take a mental advantage from the fact the UEFA Europa League final will be played in their native France - about three hours away at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon. It's due to take place at 8.45pm local time tonight (May 16), so 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT or 4.45am on Thursday morning in Australia.

It's taken eleven months and over 200 games to get here, but it's finally time for the Europa League final where Marseille and two-time winners Atlético Madrid will do battle in Lyon. It's looking like it could be a cracker and you can get a FREE Europa League live stream very easily (and legally) wherever in the world you are.

This season's UEFA Europa League has been a competition high in both quality and drama and the final is looking like a classic case of the irresistible force coming up against the immovable object. Free-scoring Marseille - lining up with the attacking talents of Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin - have been involved in 5+ goal ties in each of the last three knockout rounds. While Diego Simeone's Atlético are more famous for their miserly defence, despite boasting the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa upfront.

But if you've landed on this page, you probably know the preamble and just want to find out how to watch the UEFA Europa League final live stream for free. Well it comes down to just one word if you're in the UK...YouTube. And even if your somewhere else in the world, we've got a trick up our sleeve to get you that free Europa League final live stream wherever you are on Earth.

Live stream the Europa League final for free in the UK

Despite BT Sport having the rights to show every stage of the Europa League exclusively in the UK, last year it broadcast the final live and for free on the BT Sport YouTube channel . This Wednesday's Marseille vs Atlético Madrid final will be exactly the same. Fantastic news if you wanted to catch the action but don't want a full-blown BT Sport subscription. BT has also confirmed that this will be the case for the Champions League final on Saturday May 26. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, the coverage starts on BT Sport 2 at 7pm BST. That goes too on the BT Sport app that's available on tablets and mobiles, so you can watch on the go. And BT Sport is also showing it gloriously on its BT Sport 4K UHD channel.

How to live stream Marseille vs Atlético Madrid anywhere else in the world for free

BT has confirmed that the YouTube live stream will only be available within the UK.

But fear not if you're outside of the Btish Isles as there's still a way to watch for free. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and then head on over to YouTube. Here's how to stream the Europa League final from anywhere in the world with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the Europa League final online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream Marseille vs Atlético Madrid on YouTube (use the links below).

3. Go to YouTube

The service is free and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's Europa League final live.