Honor Band 5 will monitor your blood oxygen levels and more

Last year's Honor Band 4 is one of our favorite cheap fitness trackers, but it seems the company will be making the follow-up product into a powerhouse, top-end device.

Honor's CEO, George Zhao, has teased the product on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that shows a quick glimpse of the tracker and a few of the features included.

According to Honor's CEO, the fitness band will come with features usually reserved for top-end fitness trackers, including a blood oxygen level monitor and a way to keep an eye on fatigue.

It will also have a way to detect hypoxemia dizziness too, which is a condition that can mean your oxygen isn't meeting your body's needs. It can have a negative impact on your heart or lungs, and this tracker would allow you to discover you have it.

Image Credit: Weibo (Image credit: Weibo)

Those new features look to be the most interesting part of the next-gen fitness tracker, especially as the teaser image included in the Weibo post seems to show a remarkably similar looking product to the Honor Band 4.

The design on the Honor Band 4 was one of the highlights of the fitness tracker, so it makes sense the company will keep with its look including the color display and a rounded design that sits comfortably on your wrist.

We'd expect to see other features such as the swim-proof design, all-day heart rate tracking and NFC for contactless payments making a return for the next fitness tracker from Honor.

The Honor Band 4 was announced in September 2018, so it'd make sense if we see an upgraded product from the company in the coming months. It may be a little while until you'll be able to buy one though as often these products first come out in China before a worldwide release.

Via GizmoChina